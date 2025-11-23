NightLights Tree Lighting Returns Dec. 1 to Support Children in Need Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual community tradition raises funds for emergency services for abused and at-risk youth

Fort Collins will once again gather in support of vulnerable children as Realities For Children hosts the 28th Annual NightLights Tree Lighting Celebration from 5:30–7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave.

The organization, which provided emergency services to 5,345 children in Northern Colorado in 2024, invites residents, families, and businesses to join an evening of community spirit and awareness.

The crowd is dazzled by the bright display of LED lights on the NightLights tree. (Courtesy Ryan Conway / Realities For Children)

The Event

This free celebration will feature live entertainment from award-winning musician Steve Manshel and the Northern Colorado Dance Fusion Competition Team, plus complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and real reindeer. Guests will also be entered to win a 32-pound chocolate Santa from Kilwins Fort Collins and a $500 Scheels gift card.

The event culminates with the lighting of the 50-foot blue NightLights tree, a symbol of hope and prevention. Designed by Creative Elements, the tree features thousands of programmable LED pixels and premieres a musical light show that continues nightly throughout December.

The Big Blue NightLights tree at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins. (Courtesy Ryan Conway / Realities For Children)

Community Impact

“Last December alone, Realities For Children served thousands of children locally,” said Executive Director Craig Secher. “With community support, we hope to raise enough funds to also serve all in need this year. Each donated light is a gift of hope for so many children in Northern Colorado.”

NightLights is Realities For Children’s largest annual fundraiser, running November 1–December 31. Thanks to sponsors, 100 percent of each NightLights donation directly supports emergency services, healing programs, and critical resources for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or are at risk in our region.

Secher added, “The NightLights tree is a symbol of our community coming together to help brighten young lives as we reach further into the darkness of child abuse so that no child is forgotten.”

Each year, Realities For Children gives away a 32-lb Kilwins’ Chocolate Santa at the NightLights tree lighting celebration. (Courtesy Craig Vollmer / Realities For Children)

Learn More

Community members are encouraged to attend, donate, or sponsor a light to support children in need. More information is available at giveanightlight.com.

