Larimer County Deputies Seek Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officials urge residents to share information that could keep local communities safe

Larimer County authorities are asking Northern Colorado residents for help locating Christopher Michael Tomlinson, who is currently listed as one of the county’s Most Wanted individuals.

Christopher Michael Tomlinson

Tomlinson is sought by local law enforcement, and community assistance could play a critical role in safely resolving the case. Residents across Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and surrounding unincorporated areas are encouraged to report any information that may help deputies locate him.

Anyone who knows Tomlinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 970-416-1985. To remain anonymous, residents may submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or online at www.stopcriminals.org.

Local officials emphasize that community awareness and participation are essential to maintaining safety across Northern Colorado.

Find more Northern Colorado news at NorthFortyNews.com.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office