Jury Convicts Loveland Man in 2022 Homicide of Chantell Wilkes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Verdict brings resolution to a complex, multi-year investigation into the death of a vulnerable community member

A Larimer County jury has convicted Loveland resident Asa Alan Peck, 47, for the 2022 killing and sexual assault of 34-year-old Chantell Wilkes, whose death in the Big Thompson River sparked one of the region’s most extensive homicide investigations in recent years.

Authorities say the verdict represents a significant step toward justice for Wilkes, who was unhoused at the time of her death and well-known within the Loveland community.

Jury Finds Peck Responsible for Killing and Assault

Wilkes’ body was discovered in August 2022 in Fairgrounds Park along the Big Thompson River. The Larimer County Coroner determined her death was caused by blunt force trauma and drowning, ruling it a homicide.

Loveland Police launched an intensive investigation, interviewing roughly 100 witnesses. Detectives reported that Peck had been seen with Wilkes shortly before her death and had a history of domestic violence involving her. DNA collected from Peck matched evidence gathered from the scene and Wilkes’ body.

Following a lengthy inquiry, Peck was arrested in February 2024 and initially charged with first-degree murder.

Three-Week Trial Yields Guilty Verdict

Assistant District Attorney Matt Maillaro and Deputy District Attorney Erin Butler led the three-week trial, which included expert DNA testimony, forensic analysis, and hundreds of pieces of evidence. Jurors found Peck guilty of:

Murder in the Second Degree (Class 2 Felony)

Sexual Assault – Force / No Consent (Class 3 Felony)

Violation of a Protection Order (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Peck faces up to 48 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder conviction and additional potential prison time and fines for the other charges. Sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2026, in Courtroom 3A.

Community Leaders Respond

Loveland Police Assistant Chief Jim Byrne said the verdict closes a painful chapter for Wilkes’ family and praised the persistence of investigators and prosecutors.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin emphasized the importance of protecting all victims, regardless of housing status or personal circumstances.

Resources for Intimate Partner Violence

Northern Colorado residents experiencing domestic violence can seek help from:

Alternatives to Violence: 970-669-5150

Crossroads Safehouse: 1-888-541-SAFE

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates: 970-577-9781

Violence Free Colorado: www.violencefreecolorado.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline: www.thehotline.org

Find more local public safety updates at NorthFortyNews.com.

Attribution: District Attorney – Eighth Judicial District of Colorado