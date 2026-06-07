Deputies Stop 130 MPH Driver on I-25 Near Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Traffic stop uncovers alleged law enforcement evasion equipment and controlled substances

A driver accused of traveling 130 miles per hour on Interstate 25 north of Fort Collins was arrested after Larimer County deputies tracked the vehicle through northern Fort Collins and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

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According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a dark sedan speeding northbound on I-25 near Carpenter Road late Saturday night. As additional deputies responded, the driver exited at Mountain Vista Drive and continued at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Investigators said the vehicle’s driver then turned off the headlights in an apparent effort to avoid detection. Deputies continued searching in the area and later observed the vehicle allegedly running a red light near Country Club Road and Terry Lake Road.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident following a high-risk traffic stop.

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Deputies reported finding multiple modifications intended to evade detection by law enforcement, including radar detectors, radar-jamming equipment, a device to obscure the vehicle’s license plates, and a passenger observation system using binoculars.

Authorities also reported locating amphetamines inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle’s setup was consistent with setups sometimes associated with illegal “cannonball run”- style races, in which drivers attempt to travel long distances at extremely high speeds while avoiding detection by law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials noted the dangers associated with excessive speed, emphasizing that reaction times, stopping distances, and crash survivability decrease dramatically at speeds well above posted limits.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office