Northern Colorado Rodeo Competitors Prepare for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2025 Qualifiers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Schedule announced for key roping and barrel racing events ahead of the world’s largest outdoor rodeo

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Rodeo season is heating up across the Front Range, and Northern Colorado athletes and fans alike are looking toward one of the biggest stages in the sport—Cheyenne Frontier Days. The 2025 qualifying schedule has been released, marking key dates for local riders aiming to secure their spot at the iconic Wyoming rodeo.

The qualifiers kick off on Monday, July 7, at 2 p.m. with Team Roping, followed by a whole week of early-morning action:

Sunday, July 13 – 7 a.m. : Steer Roping

: Steer Roping Monday, July 14 – 7 a.m. : Tie-Down Roping

: Tie-Down Roping Tuesday, July 15 – 7 a.m. : Steer Wrestling and Breakaway Roping

: Steer Wrestling and Breakaway Roping Wednesday, July 16 – 7 a.m.: Breakaway Roping and Barrel Racing

Held just a short drive from Northern Colorado, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a proving ground for both seasoned pros and rising stars. Many local competitors from Larimer and Weld counties have deep roots in rodeo, and these qualifiers offer a chance to shine on one of the sport’s most respected platforms.

Known as “The Daddy of ’Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days continues to draw national attention for its tradition-rich rodeo events, community celebrations, and top-tier competition. For complete event details and tickets, visit cfdrodeo.com.

Follow North Forty News for updates on local rodeo athletes and results from the Cheyenne Frontier Days qualifiers. Visit northfortynews.com for full coverage throughout the summer season.

Attribution: Information courtesy of Cheyenne Frontier Days.