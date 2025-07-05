Trace Bundy Brings Acoustic Magic to Fort Collins Nursery for a Cause

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Internationally acclaimed “Acoustic Ninja” returns for a benefit concert supporting local food equity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On Friday, July 11, Fort Collins music lovers will be treated to an unforgettable evening as Trace Bundy, the renowned fingerstyle guitar virtuoso known as the “Acoustic Ninja,” performs live in the scenic Rock Garden at Fort Collins Nursery. But this is more than just a concert — it’s a fundraiser for The Vegetable Connection, a local nonprofit making fresh, nutritious food more accessible across Northern Colorado.

Trace Bundy (Photo by 1073 Studios)

With his innovative looping, intricate fingerstyle playing, and emotionally rich instrumentals, Bundy transforms a single acoustic guitar into a symphony of sound. “I want each song to take you somewhere,” he told North Forty News. “If I can make people laugh, cry, or just be fully present in a moment, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

The performance is part of the 10th annual Rock Garden Concert Series, a beloved summer tradition in Fort Collins. Joining Bundy on the bill are Colorado artists Max Mackey and Christine Alice, who will kick off the show with heartfelt Americana and cinematic folk-pop sounds. The event runs from 5:30–8:30 pm, and all ages, including well-behaved pets, are welcome.

From College Gigs to International Tours — and a Fort Collins First

Bundy’s journey began not with formal training, but with curiosity. “I grew up learning songs by ear, and I’d always try to figure out how to make one guitar sound like two — or even three,” he explained. The looping techniques and percussive slaps that define his signature style came later, through trial, error, and experimentation.

The nickname “Acoustic Ninja” was born in Fort Collins, thanks to a playful article published by the Rocky Mountain Collegian in 2003. “It started as a bit of a joke,” Bundy laughed, “but it stuck. I think it captures the playfulness and technique I try to bring to every performance.”

Trace Bundy (Photo by McPherson Guitars)

While Bundy has played to massive crowds around the world, he holds a deep appreciation for intimate outdoor venues, such as Fort Collins Nursery. “There’s something special about the energy — it’s more personal, more connected. You can feel the audience breathing with you.”

A Concert With Purpose

The event’s mission makes this show stand out. All profits from ticket sales, beer and wine sales, and silent auction proceeds will benefit The Vegetable Connection, a Fort Collins-based nonprofit focused on food equity. The organization connects families with fresh produce, supports local farmers, and promotes educational initiatives.

“I love what The Vegetable Connection is doing — making healthy food accessible while supporting local farms,” Bundy said. “Music has always been a tool to bring people together. If it can help support a cause like this, I’m all in.”

Trace Bundy (Photo by Shinobi Creative Productions)

Bundy and his wife have long been mindful of their own food choices, and supporting organizations that address food insecurity feels personal. “It’s heartbreaking to know that so many people don’t have that choice. Supporting that kind of equity through music feels like a natural fit.”

Creativity and the Road Ahead

Bundy’s music doesn’t rely on lyrics to tell a story, and that’s intentional. “It’s like telling a story in another language. I want people to feel something, even if they can’t name it.” His compositions often take listeners on emotional journeys, blending themes of nature, joy, sorrow, and wonder.

One of his favorite songs to perform, “Joy & Sorrow,” embodies that emotional contrast. “I use two guitars throughout the song, with each guitar representing the two opposite emotions,” he said. “I’ve been playing it for a few years now, but every audience reacts to it differently.”

Trace Bundy (Photo by Shinobi Creative Productions)

Inspiration for new music comes from everywhere — nature, people, and the spaces in between. Living in Colorado, Bundy often finds melodies in the mountains, as well as in conversations, travels, and quiet moments of reflection. “Inspiration can hit anywhere.”

Looking ahead, Bundy is excited about the upcoming release of a live album recorded with the Boulder Symphony, capturing a recent collaboration that brought his acoustic sound into a grand orchestral setting. He also hinted at upcoming tours that will take him to new parts of the world.

And yes, Fort Collins can expect a few surprises. “I don’t want to give too much away,” he teased, “but this town always brings out a creative spark in me.”

Why It Matters:

The Vegetable Connection works year-round to build food security by supporting small farms and connecting Northern Colorado families with fresh, local, and sustainably grown produce. This concert provides a chance to give back while enjoying world-class music in a unique local setting.

Trace Bundy (Photo by Taylor Moulton)

Event Details:

What:

Trace Bundy live in concert (with Max Mackey & Christine Alice)

When:

Friday, July 11 – Gates at 5:30 pm, music from 6:30–8:30 pm

Where:

Fort Collins Nursery Rock Garden – 2121 E. Mulberry St.

Tickets:

$30 advance / $35 at the door (kids 12 & under free)

Bring:

Lawn chairs or blankets; leashed pets welcome

More Info:

fortcollinsnursery.com/event/trace-bundy