Northern Colorado Wildlife Center Hosts 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family-friendly Halloween event returns with decorated trunks, games, food trucks, and live animal encounters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) will once again bring Halloween fun to Fort Collins with its 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat, happening Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2637 Midpoint Drive in east Fort Collins.

This free community event invites families to enjoy an afternoon filled with decorated trunks, trick-or-treating, carnival-style games, and delicious offerings from local food trucks. Guests can also meet NCWC’s live ambassador animals and learn more about local wildlife conservation efforts. Costumes are encouraged for attendees of all ages.

“Trunk-or-Treat is more than just a Halloween celebration—it’s a way to bring our community together, connect families with local businesses and organizations, and raise awareness and support for the wildlife hospital and education programs we provide,” said Michela of NCWC.

While admission is free, pre-ordered wristbands unlock additional activities and experiences during the event. Families can reserve wristbands and learn more at nocowildlife.org/trunk-or-treat.

Event Details: