Fort Collins Transit Scales Back Routes Amid Budget Constraints

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Transfort reduces frequency and suspends select routes as part of citywide cost-saving efforts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Starting Monday, October 13, Transfort, the City of Fort Collins’ public transportation provider, will reduce service across several routes in response to ongoing budget challenges and staffing shortages.

The adjustments come as part of broader citywide cost-saving strategies aimed at aligning operational budgets with available resources. With a municipal hiring freeze and limited funding, maintaining previous service levels has become unsustainable.

“These changes are necessary to align transit service with available resources,” said Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel. “We know these decisions have real impacts on people’s daily lives, and we remain committed to prioritizing service where it makes the most difference for the community.”

Key Service Changes Effective Oct. 13

MAX: Will run every 10 minutes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes during all other service hours.

Will run every 10 minutes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes during all other service hours. Route 81: Frequency reduced from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes. Route 8 will continue operating every 30 minutes in the opposite direction.

Frequency reduced from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes. Route 8 will continue operating every 30 minutes in the opposite direction. Route 10: Suspended until further notice.

until further notice. Route 9: Saturday service suspended.

Planning for the Future

Transfort is developing an Optimized Service Plan, which aims to redefine how transit is delivered across Fort Collins in the years ahead. Instead of restoring previous service levels, the plan will design a new model that reflects current fiscal realities and community needs.

Completion of the plan is expected in late 2025 or early 2026, with phased implementation anticipated in 2027.

“We want to be honest with our riders: the system will look different moving forward,” Zeisel said. “Our goal is to build a transit network that is financially sustainable, dependable, and focused on meeting the community’s most critical needs.”

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on route changes and planning efforts by visiting ridetransfort.com or calling 970-221-6620.