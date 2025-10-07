Police Identify West Fort Collins Shooting as Domestic Violence Murder–Suicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community resources highlighted as investigators continue; Coroner to release official identifications

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 6, 2025) — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has determined that the Sept. 30 shooting in the 100 block of West Fairway Lane was a murder–suicide connected to domestic violence. Detectives say the adult male suspect died at the scene. Officers rendered aid to an adult female victim, who was transported to a local hospital and died the following afternoon.

FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda called the incident “devastating,” emphasizing support for the victim’s loved ones and all those impacted as the investigation continues.

What happened

Date/Time: Early morning of Sept. 30, 2025

Early morning of Sept. 30, 2025 Location: 100 block of West Fairway Lane, west Fort Collins

100 block of West Fairway Lane, west Fort Collins Victims: Adult male suspect deceased on scene; adult female victim transported and later died at the hospital

Adult male suspect deceased on scene; adult female victim transported and later died at the hospital Status: Active investigation; no public safety threat identified related to this incident

Northern Colorado resources and how to get help

FCPS urges anyone experiencing abuse to seek help. If you cannot safely call, texting 911 is an option. Confidential local and national resources include:

Crossroads SafeHouse (Fort Collins): 1-800-541-SAFE (7233) or https://crossroadssafehouse.org/

1-800-541-SAFE (7233) or https://crossroadssafehouse.org/ Alternatives to Violence (Loveland): 970-669-5150 or https://alternativestoviolence.org/

970-669-5150 or https://alternativestoviolence.org/ National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or https://www.thehotline.org/

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or https://www.thehotline.org/ Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County: 970-482-2209 or https://www.allianceforsuicideprevention.org

970-482-2209 or https://www.allianceforsuicideprevention.org Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988

The Larimer County Coroner will release the official cause, manner, and identities of the deceased when appropriate.

How the community can help

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Detective Cole Giandomenico at 970-221-6558. Community vigilance and early outreach to the resources above can save lives and reduce the risk of violence across Northern Colorado neighborhoods.

For ongoing updates and additional community safety coverage, visit NorthFortyNews.com. If you or someone you know needs help, please use the resources linked above.