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Passport to Exploration: Family Rock Band

North Forty News
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Passport to Exploration: Family Rock Band

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Windsor library event invites families to explore music, instruments, and hands-on creativity during the Summer Adventure Program.

Families can discover the joy of making music together during Passport to Exploration: Family Rock Band, a free interactive program at Clearview Library. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a variety of musical instruments and technology while creating memorable musical experiences in a welcoming environment for families of all kinds.

Community Message

The event is part of the library’s Passport to Exploration summer series and Summer Adventure Program: Unearth a Story! Activities are offered in an open-house format, allowing guests to arrive anytime between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Families should plan about 30 minutes to enjoy the hands-on stations. The weekly series alternates between the Windsor and Severance library locations throughout June and July.

Event Details

What: Passport to Exploration: Family Rock Band
When: Monday, June 29, 2026, 4:00–5:30 p.m.
Where: Clearview Library, 720 3rd Street, Windsor
Cost: Free
More Information: Clearview Library Summer Adventure Program

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A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton

Free community events like Passport to Exploration: Family Rock Band help make Northern Colorado a great place to live. At North Forty News, we’re committed to keeping you informed about family activities, local events, and the stories that bring our communities together.

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