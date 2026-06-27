Man Accused of Assaulting Deputies After Kersey Disturbance

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Weld County deputies injured during arrest; suspect faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following reported domestic disturbance.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance near Kersey that escalated into a physical confrontation, leaving two deputies injured.

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Deputies were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 26400 block of 2nd Street, where investigators identified the suspect as Gregory Medina.

Gregory Medina

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Medina allegedly argued with a family member before becoming involved in a physical fight with another man at the property. Investigators say he also damaged the victim’s vehicle, threatened him with a broken log that had sharp branches, and is suspected of killing a chicken before deputies arrived.

Authorities said Medina then allegedly damaged a fence and fled when the first deputy reached the scene. He later returned while deputies were still investigating.

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Deputies attempted to interview Medina, but investigators say he ignored commands, entered a residence, then came back outside and allegedly threw flowerpots filled with dirt at deputies while advancing aggressively toward people at the scene.

When deputies attempted to arrest him, Medina allegedly threw a piece of wood at one deputy. Officials said a Taser was deployed several times before Medina became involved in a physical struggle with two deputies. A second Taser deployment allowed deputies to take him into custody.

Two deputies were transported to a hospital with injuries sustained during the altercation. Both have since been released and are expected to recover.

After being medically cleared, Medina was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer causing minor injury, third-degree assault, assault involving bodily fluids on a first responder, menacing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, aggravated animal cruelty, and three outstanding local warrants.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active. The agency thanked the Greeley, Evans, La Salle, and Kersey police departments, along with the Colorado State Patrol, for assisting during the incident.

All charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office.