More Than 6,000 Students to Move Into CSU Residence Halls Week of Aug. 12

The 2024-25 school year is almost here! And that means the Colorado State University campus is about to come alive with more than 6,000 new Rams slated to move into their residence halls from Aug. 12-15.

Most of the action will take place on Monday, Aug. 12, when roughly 2,600 students and their families have reserved timeslots to make their big transition into college life. Hundreds of other students will move in throughout the week.

All of the new Rams will participate in a host of Ram Welcome activities, which include everything from karaoke to bike tours of campus to visits to Old Town Fort Collins and, finally, “Ramapalooza.”

The class of 2028 will gather in Moby Arena on Friday morning for the official Convocation ceremony. Here, they will hear from student and faculty members as well as CSU alumnus, musician, and community leader Stephen Brackett, who will discuss his time on campus, as well as what he’s learned from his current work as Colorado’s musical ambassador and the co-founder of Youth on Record, a free after-school music workshops for youth in Denver and Aurora.

All of the details about CSU’s move-in are available at newsmediarelations.colostate.edu.

When incoming students and their families arrive on campus, they’re greeted by a well-oiled machine of friendly staff members and volunteers from Fraternity & Sorority Life and Athletics, who will help unload their belongings, carry them to their rooms, and haul their recycling to cardboard corrals.

Durward Hall, one of the two 12-story towers on the west side of campus, will be offline for renovations throughout the 2024-25 school year. The planned improvements include new windows, flooring, LED light fixtures, window coverings, furniture and fresh paint. Like Westfall Hall’s renovation, these improvements intend to honor, yet modernize, the 1960s-era building while also increasing efficiencies, such as utility savings from new windows.

In anticipation of this closure, CSU Housing and Dining Services has added more than 260 bed spaces since 2022 to accommodate incoming students. CSU has identified some temporary housing locations, which will allow all CSU students to have on-campus housing accommodations for the school year.

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons is scheduled to hand out popsicles Tuesday. Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes will be out Monday through Wednesday, and Housing and Dining Services Executive Director Mari Strombom will be doing the same Monday through Wednesday. Provost Marion Underwood will hand out the cold treats on Monday.