Patriotic Trains Honor Memorial Day

Military and patriotic-themed model trains roll through Greeley during Memorial Day weekend celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Families and train enthusiasts in Northern Colorado can experience a patriotic twist on model railroading during the Memorial Day weekend celebration at the Colorado Model Railroad Museum in Greeley.

Community Message

The museum’s “Patriotic Train Weekend – Memorial Day” event will feature military and patriotic-themed train displays throughout the museum during normal operating hours on Friday, May 22. The special displays are designed to honor Memorial Day and recognize the service and sacrifice of military members through detailed model rail exhibits.

Known as one of the largest model railroad museums in the country, the museum offers visitors immersive layouts, miniature landscapes, and interactive exhibits that appeal to all ages. The Memorial Day-themed event adds a meaningful seasonal element while giving families another opportunity to explore one of Northern Colorado’s unique attractions.

More information about the museum and admission details can be found through the Colorado Model Railroad Museum.

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