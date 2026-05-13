Poudre River Trail Nears Final Connection

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional celebration in Timnath will mark milestone linking Bellvue to Greeley

Northern Colorado communities will gather in Timnath next month to celebrate a major regional milestone as the nearly completed Poudre River Trail approaches full connection from Bellvue to Greeley.

Community Message

Regional partners announced this week that “Connecting Communities – The Poudre River Trail Celebration” will take place on Saturday, June 13, at Timnath Community Park, recognizing the soon-to-be-completed 45-mile paved multi-use trail corridor connecting Larimer and Weld counties.

While the final trail segment remains under construction and is not yet open, organizers say the event celebrates more than 50 years of collaboration among local governments, agencies, nonprofits, and community supporters who helped create the regional trail system.

The free public celebration begins at 9 a.m. with official remarks and a symbolic ceremony in which participating agencies will connect ribbon pieces representing the many communities and organizations involved in the project. A larger community celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring family activities, food trucks, partner booths, yard games, and trail-related exhibits.

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The trail corridor links parks, neighborhoods, open spaces, and recreation destinations throughout Northern Colorado, stretching west from Bellvue near Fort Collins to Greeley in Weld County.

Additional photo opportunities and signage will be available at Lions Open Space near Laporte and Island Grove in Greeley to highlight the corridor’s near endpoints. Trail users are also encouraged to explore the route using the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app.

The event is a collaboration between Larimer County, the City of Fort Collins, the Town of Windsor, the Town of Timnath, and the City of Greeley, with support from sponsors including Great Outdoors Colorado, the Colorado Lottery, and Friends of Larimer County Parks and Open Lands.

Community members can RSVP and find updates through the official Eventbrite page: Connecting Communities – The Poudre River Trail Celebration.

If local trails, parks, and community connections have become part of your routine, the Daily Update keeps those stories close each morning across Northern Colorado.

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Source: Regional partners for the Poudre River Trail Celebration event.