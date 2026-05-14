Fort Collins, Greeley Raids Lead to Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators say additional victims may exist following Northern Colorado child exploitation investigation

The Greeley Police Department has arrested a registered child sex offender on 56 felony charges tied to the alleged sexual exploitation of children following a multi-agency investigation spanning Greeley and Fort Collins.

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Police said detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested Nathan Burton, 44, on May 8 after receiving multiple cyber tips alleging possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators secured search warrants for locations in both Greeley and Fort Collins. With assistance from the Fort Collins Police Services, detectives executed the warrants and recovered evidence that investigators say helped identify multiple victims.

Nathan Burton

According to police, Burton now faces 56 felony charges related to sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse material. Weld County Court issued a $300,000 cash/surety bond, and Burton remains in custody at the Weld County Jail.

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Detectives believe there may be additional victims connected to the case and are urging anyone whose children may have interacted with Burton to contact the Greeley Police ICAC unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at [email protected].

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities also encouraged parents and guardians to remain alert to suspicious online activity involving minors and digital platforms.

For more information about the Greeley Police Department, visit the department website.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.