Publisher’s Letter: Trust Me

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Trust.

It’s a simple word, but it holds the weight of everything we do at North Forty News.

As the owner and publisher of North Forty News, trust is at the core of my work. It’s the foundation of this fully online newspaper, built one story at a time.

Trust from our community that we are reporting real news—stories that matter, stories that impact our neighbors, and stories that uplift Northern Colorado.

that we are reporting real news—stories that matter, stories that impact our neighbors, and stories that uplift Northern Colorado. Trust from our advertisers that we deliver on our promises, helping their businesses grow through the reach and engagement of our loyal readers.

that we deliver on our promises, helping their businesses grow through the reach and engagement of our loyal readers. Trust in who we are—a locally owned, independent news source dedicated to keeping Northern Colorado informed.

When trust is broken, bridges are burned. And those bridges? They aren’t just connections; they are pathways to growth, sustainability, and the very fabric of our mission.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Artificial intelligence can analyze trust, but it can’t trust. That’s a human trait. It’s earned, nurtured, and sometimes tested. And every day, I put in the work to uphold it.

While I ponder these things, I continue publishing every single article on northfortynews.com—while also working a full-time job at Bomgaars Loveland. It takes a mountain of effort to keep it all going. And yes, sometimes I get tired. But I do this for Northern Colorado. I always have.

In 2022, Part of his weekly “chores,” Publisher Blaine Howerton fills up a 275 gallon water tank in the City of Fort Collins, to be used for his off-grid lifestyle. (Selfie by Blaine Howerton)

Your Support Keeps Local News Alive

North Forty News remains committed to keeping local, independent journalism strong in Northern Colorado. Your readership and support make all the difference. If you haven’t yet, consider subscribing, donating, or sharing our stories with friends and neighbors.

Let’s keep our community informed, engaged, and thriving—together.

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Your support helps us provide coverage of Northern Colorado communities.

Support North Forty News in the following ways:

Advertise – [email protected]

Donate – northfortynews.com/donate-now

READ – northfortynews.com/this-week