Phil Hanley Brings Laughter and Heart to The Comedy Fort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Canadian-born comedian blends sharp wit with advocacy for dyslexia awareness in Fort Collins appearance

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Stand-up comedian and writer Phil Hanley will take the stage at The Comedy Fort Thursday, November 6-8, bringing his signature blend of clever, self-deprecating humor and heartfelt storytelling to Northern Colorado.

Originally from Oshawa, Canada, Hanley is now a fixture of New York’s comedy scene, performing regularly at the famed Comedy Cellar. His sharp observations and authentic stage presence have earned him nearly 600,000 Instagram followers and 370,000 on TikTok, making him one of today’s most engaging voices in stand-up.

Hanley’s credits include appearances on The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Late Show, as well as a half-hour Comedy Central special and the hit film I Feel Pretty. His album, Please Don’t Chit Chat While I’m Pursuing My Dream, remains a fan favorite among comedy lovers.

Beyond the laughs, Hanley has become a prominent advocate for dyslexia awareness through his memoir, SPELLBOUND: My Life as a Dyslexic. The book chronicles his challenges with dyslexia and how comedy became a transformative outlet—an inspiring message he continues to share with audiences worldwide.

Tickets and event details are available at ComedyFortCollins.com.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.