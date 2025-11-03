Platte River Power Authority and Owner Communities Extend Partnership Through 2075

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Estes Park reaffirm 50-year collaboration toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 30, 2025) – The Town of Estes Park and the cities of Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland have renewed their foundational partnership with Platte River Power Authority, extending their wholesale electric generation and transmission agreements through 2075. The updated contracts strengthen a 50-year collaboration that has powered Northern Colorado communities since Platte River’s establishment in 1973.

“This partnership has long provided reliable, affordable power that strengthens our community and the region,” said Jeni Arndt, Mayor of Fort Collins and Chair of Platte River’s Board of Directors. “Renewing our agreement reinforces that commitment and positions us for continued success as we transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

A Shared Vision for Clean, Reliable Energy

In addition to renewing the organic contract that founded Platte River, the four municipalities have extended their power supply agreements, which define how the utility delivers energy to each community. The process followed months of collaboration and public review before each town board and city council gave unanimous approval.

Platte River General Manager and CEO Jason Frisbie praised the effort: “Their support has been invaluable in engaging councils, business owners, and citizens about the value of Platte River as we continue to provide this critical health and safety service.”

Advancing a Noncarbon Future

At the same meeting, Platte River’s board approved a resolution supporting 7.5% wholesale rate projections for 2027 and 2028 — a move that balances affordability with the pursuit of a noncarbon energy future amid industry-wide cost pressures.

“The extension of these agreements and the board’s unanimous approval demonstrate our unwavering commitment to a noncarbon energy future,” said Joan Peck, Mayor of Longmont.

Since adopting its Resource Diversification Policy in 2018, Platte River has added approximately 1.5 million megawatt-hours of new renewable generation — including wind, solar, and battery storage.

“We are leading the energy transition for the region and for the country,” said Jacki Marsh, Mayor of Loveland.

Building Toward Tomorrow

The next phase includes installing 5-megawatt battery systems in each owner community and developing a virtual power plant, leveraging the success of Platte River’s Efficiency Works programs. These initiatives promote energy efficiency, electrification, and customer-driven renewable solutions.

“These efforts represent major milestones in the region’s transition to clean energy,” said Gary Hall, Mayor of Estes Park. “We are better together as we work toward realizing our shared vision for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

For more information, visit prpa.org.

Source: Platte River Power Authority