8th Annual Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association Walk Set for October 5th, 2024

The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association has announced the 8th Annual Down Syndrome Walk, taking place on October 5th, 2024, at Boardwalk Park in Windsor, Colorado.

This year’s event is expected to draw more than 1,500 walkers, all coming together to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The walk will kick off at 10:00 AM, with onsite registration opening at 9:00 AM. Participants will decide between two scenic routes along the beautiful lake at Boardwalk Park, fostering a sense of community and raising awareness about Down syndrome.

In addition to the walk, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including:

Food Trucks: A diverse selection of food trucks will be on-site, offering delicious options for all tastes.

Inflatables: Fun inflatables for children of all ages to enjoy.

DJ: A DJ will be spinning tunes to keep the energy high and the atmosphere festive.

Vendor Fair: A vendor fair providing valuable information about services and resources available to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The guest ambassador this year is Jillian Ball, a recent high school graduate from Broomfield, and the first person with Down syndrome to speak at her high school graduation. Jillian’s inspiring story and achievements will undoubtedly add a special touch to this year’s event.

“The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association Awareness Walk is a celebration of strength, love, and resilience within our community. This event goes beyond raising awareness—it’s about embracing the uniqueness of every individual, fostering support, and advocating for a more inclusive world. We are grateful for the community’s commitment to walking alongside us and believing in the limitless potential of all individuals with Down syndrome,” said Lori Couch, President of the Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association.

The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Walk has grown significantly since its inception, expanding from around 20 teams in 2017 to more than 65 teams in 2023. Last year, the event raised over $100,000 from more than 40 generous sponsors, donors, and registrants. This year, we are looking forward to even more success and hope to see a record number of walkers, teams, sponsors, friends, families, and fans participating.

“Over the years that I have been involved in the walk, I have seen it grow in size in the amount of people who attend as well as the amount of money we are able to raise that directly benefits people with Down syndrome. We have been able to improve programs, outreach, education, and services to those in our community from the amazing event!” said Angela Smith, Co-chair of the NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Committee.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting programs and services that benefit individuals with Down syndrome and their families in Northern Colorado.

For more information, to register, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.ds-stride. org/nocodswalk