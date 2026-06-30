Northern Colorado Firefighters Join Colorado Wildfire Response

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Local agencies deploy to Pueblo County while urging residents to help prevent new wildfires during a demanding fire season

Northern Colorado firefighters are helping protect communities hundreds of miles from home as multiple wildfires continue burning across southern and western Colorado, stretching firefighting resources statewide.

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The Poudre Fire Authority has deployed a Task Force Leader to the Aspen Acres Fire near Pueblo, where the assignment includes coordinating multiple fire engines working to defend homes and neighborhoods threatened by the fire.

Poudre Valley Fire travels South to the Aspen Acres Fire near Pueblo (Photo courtesy Poudre Valley Fire)

In a public update Tuesday, the department acknowledged the difficult week firefighters across Colorado have faced while emphasizing the importance of statewide cooperation.

“Colorado has experienced a heartbreaking week as multiple wildfires continue to impact communities across our state,” Poudre Fire Authority said. “We’re proud to assist our neighboring agencies, but these incidents are a reminder that wildfire resources are being stretched across Colorado.”

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The department also stressed that, despite the deployment, it remains prepared to respond to emergencies in Northern Colorado alongside its regional fire service partners should a wildfire occur locally.

Poudre Fire Authority is not alone in supporting the statewide response. Front Range Fire Rescue deployed three firefighters and a brush truck to the Aspen Acres Fire, where the crew is expected to remain for several days assisting with suppression efforts.

The deployments reflect Colorado’s long-standing mutual aid system, which allows local departments to share personnel, equipment, and leadership during major incidents that exceed the capabilities of a single jurisdiction.

Beyond Pueblo County, firefighters continue battling several significant wildfires across southern and western Colorado.

In Huerfano County, crews remain engaged on the Big Sheep Fire, where helicopters from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control are providing aerial support while firefighters strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots. Pre-evacuation notices remained in effect Tuesday as officials monitored changing weather conditions, including afternoon thunderstorms that could create unpredictable fire behavior. The county has also implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

The statewide response follows a tragic weekend in western Colorado, where three federal wildland firefighters lost their lives while battling the Snyder Fire near the Utah border. Their deaths have underscored both the hazards facing firefighters and the importance of sharing resources across the state as additional fires emerge.

With crews committed to incidents across Colorado and the Independence Day holiday approaching, fire officials are urging residents to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

Agencies recommend following all local fire restrictions, never leaving campfires unattended, ensuring fires are completely extinguished before leaving, avoiding parking vehicles on dry grass, properly disposing of smoking materials, and using caution with equipment or activities that can produce sparks.

For Northern Colorado residents, the deployments serve as a reminder that local firefighters regularly answer the call to assist communities across the state while neighboring departments stand ready to maintain emergency coverage at home. As Colorado enters the heart of wildfire season, officials say preventing even a single human-caused fire can make a meaningful difference for communities and the firefighters protecting them.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Wildfire season affects every community in Colorado, and Northern Colorado firefighters are often among those answering the call when help is needed elsewhere. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local people and agencies serving communities across our state.



Become a North Forty News member. Wildfire season affects every community in Colorado, and Northern Colorado firefighters are often among those answering the call when help is needed elsewhere. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local people and agencies serving communities across our state.

Sources: Poudre Fire Authority; Front Range Fire Rescue; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control; Huerfano County.