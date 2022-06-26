Recommended: Bernie Taupin, NOCO Theatre

Tim Van Schmidt | New SCENE

The elephants made us do it.

We were recently driving down the southern coast of California, headed for a fine harbor-side restaurant in Dana Point — when we spotted the “Elephant Parade”.

That would be big-sized elephant sculptures, exotically decorated by various artists as a benefit for wildlife causes. The sidewalk in front of the Gallery Dana Bay was full of them and we stopped to admire the herd.

But what we discovered inside the gallery was also unexpected. That is, Gallery Dana Bay also represented artist Bernie Taupin.

You’ve heard of Bernie Taupin — he’s the guy who wrote the lyrics to Elton John’s music. Those would be some of the most iconic songs of the last 50 years — and huge hits. Well, he is also a visual artist.

Certainly, some of his art is based on his work with John — like a series of canvases that play off of choice hit lyrics. But gallery owner Dana Yarger also introduced us to Taupin’s more abstract work — and treated us to a mini-seminar in Taupin’s artistic history and a chronicle of his growth as an artist.

You see, an artist isn’t just one thing. There are more than words when it comes to Bernie Taupin, though words figure in mightily with his visual work. But also add bright slashes of colors and creative use of space.

This is interesting art not just because a famous wordsmith made them, but also because they are eye-catching pieces.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go to Dana Point to see Taupin’s work — although it’s not a bad destination. See Taupin’s art at gallerydanabay.com or bernietaupinart.com.

NOCO art: Museum of Art Fort Collins presents “A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience)”, curated by Louise Cutler, July 29–October 16.

There’s also a new art installation at Gardens on Spring Creek, “Bird House Village”, through February 2023. Created by local artists Dan Huling and Todd Kundla, “Bird House Village” explores the concept of house and home through the view of birds using found objects from around the area.

Theatre: Bas Bleu’s “Reader’s Theatre” features “LOVE @ ANY AGE”, directed by Ann Vermel, July 8-10. “Cyrano De Bergerac” by OpenStage Theatre Company, will run from June 25-July 23 at the Lincoln Center. Also, make plans to check out the unique “Frankenstein Theatre Hike” at Chautauqua in Boulder every Saturday & Sunday, September 17-October 30.

Live Music: Bob Dylan has several upcoming dates in Colorado — Los Colonias Park in Grand Junction on July 1, Dillon Amphitheatre on July 3, and Buell Theatre in Denver on July 5-6.

Blues Traveler is at Red Rocks on July 4. Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak play Red Rocks on July 5. Don Mclean celebrates the 50th Anniversary of “American Pie” at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on July 7. On July 8, see Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy at Ball Arena in Denver. Also on July 8: Mary Chapin Carpenter is at the Pike’s Peak Center in Colorado Springs.

NOCO Shows: On July 6, see Matt Skinner at the Magic Rat and Christine Alice at the Lagoon Summer Concert Series at CSU. Blue Canyon Boys play the Foote Lagoon Amphitheatre in Loveland on July 7, Trout Steak Revival does two nights, July 8-9, at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre, and Chris Botti continues the summer concert series at Gardens on Spring Creek on July 9.

Stamp of Approval: July 1 is US Postage Stamp Day. Buy some and send some letters!

