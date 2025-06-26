Red Feather Lakes Hosts All-Day Independence Celebration on July 5

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Mountain village invites Northern Colorado families to enjoy a full day of patriotic festivities, outdoor fun, and fireworks

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. – The mountain village of Red Feather Lakes is celebrating more than a century of community and independence with an all-day event on Friday, July 5, featuring outdoor activities, local artisans, music, food, and fireworks under the stars.

Surrounded by the Roosevelt National Forest northwest of Fort Collins, Red Feather Lakes is a rustic mountain getaway that draws visitors year-round. From hiking and kayaking in the summer to snowshoeing and ice skating in winter, the area’s remote charm and natural beauty have made it a favorite for Northern Colorado residents seeking fresh air and scenic adventure.

(Photo Courtesy Red Feather Lakes Community Association)

This year’s Independence Celebration kicks off with a Kids’ Fishing Contest from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (ages 4–14), followed by a 3.6-mile Run/Walk at 10 a.m., and an Artisan and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event also includes a used book sale on the library patio, a parade through downtown at approximately 2:30 p.m., and a Veterans Memorial Reading at Memorial Park at around 3 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy Red Feather Lakes Community Association)

Visitors can explore local history with tours of the Robinson Cabin, enjoy live music from 7 to 9 p.m., and cap off the evening with a fireworks show at dusk. Local restaurants and food trucks will be open from breakfast through dinner.

(Photo Courtesy Red Feather Lakes Community Association)

Parking is limited in the village, so free shuttle services will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Morning Star Community Church (23620 W County Road 74E), provided by the DU Kennedy Mountain Campus. The shuttle will circulate between the church, the Tavern, and Red Feather Lakes Village.

An additional Bingo event is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at 1 p.m. for those staying the weekend.

Organizers are asking for donations to help fund the community’s fireworks display, which relies entirely on community support.

For more details, visit redfeatherlakes.net or visitredfeatherlakes.com.