Rediscover the Timeless Tragedy of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at Canyon Concert Ballet in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO — Canyon Concert Ballet is set to bring a beloved classic back to life this January with Romeo and Juliet, the timeless story of young love, feuding families, and heartbreaking tragedy. Set against the backdrop of Verona, this stunning ballet—set to Sergei Prokofiev’s unforgettable score—offers a fresh opportunity to experience the emotional depth and beauty of Shakespeare’s iconic tale.

From January 10-12, 2025, Fort Collins audiences will be transported into the passionate world of Romeo and Juliet at The Lincoln Center. With dramatic choreography, lavish costumes, and breathtaking sets, Canyon Concert Ballet invites viewers to rediscover this legendary love story as though it were the first time. The production promises to be an emotional journey, filled with striking movements and profound moments of love and loss.

A Director’s Passion for the Story

Michael Pappalardo, Artistic Director of Canyon Concert Ballet, speaks of Romeo and Juliet with deep reverence. “This ballet holds a special place in my heart because it combines the raw beauty of dance with one of the greatest love stories ever told,” says Pappalardo. “The music, the movement, and the emotion create a world where love and tragedy intertwine, reminding us why ballet is such a powerful art form.”

The tragic tale centers on the forbidden love between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, two young lovers caught in the bitter feud between their families. Secretly married, their lives take a devastating turn when Juliet takes a potion to appear dead in order to escape an arranged marriage. Believing she has truly passed, Romeo takes his own life, and upon waking, Juliet does the same. The ballet’s beauty lies not only in its choreography but in the raw human emotions of love, conflict, and sacrifice that still resonate today.

Pappalardo continues, “The story is eternal—love, conflict, and sacrifice are as relevant today as they were centuries ago. Every time I revisit this ballet, I discover something new to share with audiences. It’s a deeply human and profoundly moving experience.”

A Spectacular Performance for Northern Colorado

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the ballet or experiencing it for the first time, Canyon Concert Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet promises to captivate audiences with its emotional intensity and stunning performances. The production will be performed at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on:

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM

at 7:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available for purchase now through the Lincoln Center website at https://tickets.lctix.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2047.

For Northern Colorado residents, this production offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where dance, drama, and music converge in one of ballet’s most beloved works. Don’t miss this chance to experience the enduring power of Romeo and Juliet—a story of love, loss, and fate that continues to captivate audiences across generations.

Note: Make sure to secure your tickets early as performances are expected to sell out quickly!