NORAD’s Santa Tracker: A Colorado Springs Tradition That Delights the World

Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, a magical operation unfolds each holiday season at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). For decades, NORAD’s Santa Tracker has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions worldwide, becoming a beloved tradition that blends festive cheer with cutting-edge technology.

A Brief History

The origins of the Santa Tracker date back to 1955 when a misprinted Sears advertisement listed a phone number for children to “call Santa directly.” Instead of reaching the jolly old elf, the calls were routed to NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command. Colonel Harry Shoup, known affectionately as the “Santa Colonel,” took the first call, playfully providing Santa’s “location.” Thus began a whimsical tradition that continues to this day.

NORAD officially adopted the Santa Tracker program in 1958, turning it into a global sensation. Today, it operates from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, where volunteers and staff work tirelessly to bring the magic of Santa’s journey to families everywhere.

Behind the Scenes

The Santa Tracker combines NORAD’s state-of-the-art radar, satellites, jet fighters, and special “Santa Cams” to follow St. Nick’s journey across the globe. On Christmas Eve, a team of volunteers fields thousands of calls and emails from excited children eager to know Santa’s whereabouts. The operation also features a website and mobile app that offer real-time updates, games, and festive content.

In a unique fusion of fun and technology, NORAD uses its powerful tracking systems to provide updates on Santa’s sleigh as it traverses the world, delivering gifts to children. The imagery and data are purely for fun, but they reflect NORAD’s commitment to engaging with the community in a meaningful way.

Colorado Pride

For Colorado Springs residents, the Santa Tracker is a point of local pride. The program highlights the region’s role in combining military expertise with holiday joy, drawing attention to NORAD’s critical mission of aerospace defense while spreading festive cheer.

“It’s amazing to see how something that started here in Colorado Springs has become such a worldwide tradition,” said a local resident. “It’s a reminder of how even small gestures can grow into something magical.”

How to Track Santa

Families can visit NORADSanta.org or download the NORAD Tracks Santa app to join the fun. The program goes live on December 1 each year, offering games and holiday activities, with Santa tracking starting at 4 a.m. MST on Christmas Eve. Kids can also call the hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD to speak with a live operator for Santa updates.

As Santa’s sleigh prepares to lift off this Christmas, the NORAD Santa Tracker stands as a shining example of the holiday spirit—a tradition born in Colorado Springs that continues to bring joy to millions around the world.