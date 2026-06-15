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Rock, Funk and Food Pantry Support Take Center Stage in Wellington

North Forty News
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Rock, Funk and Food Pantry Support Take Center Stage in Wellington

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. – Music fans can enjoy an evening of live entertainment while supporting a local cause at the 3rd Annual Cereal Box Concert on Thursday, June 18.

Community Message

The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wellington Manor, 3922 Cleveland Avenue, and will feature a high-energy mix of rock, funk, and dance music. Organizers say the concert benefits the Wellington Food Pantry, helping provide resources to local families in need.

Hosted by the Wellington Community Services Center, the annual event has become a community gathering focused on both entertainment and service. Attendees can enjoy live music while contributing to efforts that support food security in the Wellington area.

Tickets are $10.

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Event Details

What: 3rd Annual Cereal Box Concert
When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Wellington Manor, 3922 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington
Cost: $10
More Info: Eventbrite and Wellington Community Services Center

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