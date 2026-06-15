Weld RE-4 to Conduct Full-Scale School Safety Exercise

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency preparedness drill at Severance schools will involve multiple agencies and simulated emergency response activity

SEVERANCE & WINDSOR, Colo. – Weld RE-4 School District will host a full-scale emergency response exercise on June 17 as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen school safety and emergency preparedness.

Community Message

The exercise will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Severance Middle School and Severance High School. District officials say the event is designed to simulate an emergency scenario in real time, allowing first responders, school personnel, and partner agencies to practice coordinated response procedures.

The training exercise will involve multiple organizations, including the Town of Windsor, Town of Severance, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Weld County, UCHealth, and other regional partners.

Residents in the area may notice increased activity throughout the day, including:

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A larger-than-normal presence of law enforcement and emergency response vehicles

Numerous participants gathered at Severance Middle School and Severance High School

Loud noises associated with the simulation

District officials emphasized that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that students and staff are prepared for emergencies and to improve coordination among responding agencies.

More information about the district’s Safety & Security Department is available at https://weldre4.org.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



School safety preparation often happens behind the scenes, but exercises like this help ensure that schools, first responders, and community partners are ready when every second counts. For more local education, public safety, and community news across Northern Colorado, start your free trial today: School safety preparation often happens behind the scenes, but exercises like this help ensure that schools, first responders, and community partners are ready when every second counts. For more local education, public safety, and community news across Northern Colorado, start your free trial today: https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Weld RE-4 School District