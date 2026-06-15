Colorado Youth Outdoors Receives $54,000 Scholarship Gift

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

$54,000 gift ensures no eligible camper is turned away from Colorado Youth Outdoors programs this summer

A $54,000 donation from Phillips 66 will allow Colorado Youth Outdoors to fully fund scholarship requests for both of its summer youth camp programs, ensuring more Northern Colorado families can access outdoor recreation experiences regardless of financial circumstances.

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The donation will support scholarships for CYO’s traditional summer camp serving youth ages 10-14 and the organization’s new Pathfinders Leadership Camp for ages 14-15. Colorado Youth Outdoors expects to host approximately 825 young people this summer at its Fort Collins campus.

“Every summer at Colorado Youth Outdoors, we get to watch kids learn new skills, build confidence, and develop a deeper connection with their peers and the outdoors,” said Luke Brough, Northern Colorado Executive Director for Colorado Youth Outdoors. “Our favorite part of each week of camp is Friday’s family picnic, when campers get to share what they’ve learned with the people they love most.”

Brough said the nonprofit’s programs focus on strengthening relationships between youth, parents, and communities through traditional outdoor recreation activities.

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Campers participate in activities including archery, fishing, shooting sports, camping, and nature-based learning. The organization’s mission centers on helping families connect through outdoor experiences while building confidence, communication skills, and appreciation for Colorado’s natural resources.

“Phillips 66 is proud to support Colorado Youth Outdoors and expand access to summer camp scholarships that open doors for young people and their families,” said Travis Brown, Phillips 66 Midstream Director of Operations. “These experiences build confidence, foster connection to the outdoors, and create lasting friendships. By removing financial barriers, we’re helping ensure more youth in our community can learn, grow, and thrive.”

According to CYO, the donation means every scholarship request submitted for its summer camp programs can now be funded.

“Thanks to the generosity of Phillips 66, even more families across Northern Colorado will have the opportunity to experience those moments together,” Brough said. “We’re incredibly grateful for their partnership and investment in the next generation.”

Founded in 2001, Colorado Youth Outdoors is a nonprofit organization that uses traditional outdoor recreation to strengthen relationships between children and their parents or mentors. The organization operates on a 220-acre campus in east Fort Collins and serves youth and families from across Northern Colorado.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Organizations like Colorado Youth Outdoors help connect Northern Colorado kids with the outdoors while building skills, confidence, and stronger family relationships. North Forty News highlights stories that show how local partnerships are making a difference in our communities. Support independent Northern Colorado journalism with a free trial membership →

Source: Colorado Youth Outdoors press release