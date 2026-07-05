Roka Hueka Brings Latin Ska Energy to Thursday Night Live

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Old Town Square concert showcases Denver band’s high-energy blend of ska, cumbia, reggae, and funk

Music lovers looking for a lively summer evening won’t want to miss Roka Hueka, Denver’s premier Latin ska band, performing at Thursday Night Live in Fort Collins on Thursday, July 9.

Community Message

Formed in 2014, Roka Hueka was born of vocalist Andy Gonzalez’s vision to create a Latin ska band that celebrates diverse musical traditions and positive energy. With members from Mexico, Colombia, and the United States, the group blends ska with cumbia, reggae, funk, soul, punk, and rock to create an upbeat sound that keeps audiences dancing.

Known for songs centered on love, unity, and community, the band has become one of Colorado’s standout Latin ska acts. Their energetic performances make them a perfect fit for Fort Collins’ popular Thursday Night Live concert series.

Now in its latest season, Thursday Night Live features 16 weekly concerts highlighting emerging and established artists from Colorado and beyond. Hosted in the heart of Old Town Square, the free series offers Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to experience a wide variety of musical styles throughout the summer.

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Whether you’re a longtime ska fan or simply looking for a fun evening downtown, Roka Hueka promises an entertaining performance in one of Fort Collins’ favorite outdoor gathering places.

Event Details

What: Thursday Night Live featuring Roka Hueka

When: Thursday, July 9, 2026, 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Where: Old Town Square, Fort Collins

Cost: Free

More Information: Thursday Night Live concert series

Looking for more things to do across Northern Colorado? Explore thousands of upcoming activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Free community events like Thursday Night Live help make Northern Colorado a vibrant place to live. North Forty News is committed to keeping you informed about the people, events, and experiences that bring our communities together.



Become a North Forty News member. Free community events like Thursday Night Live help make Northern Colorado a vibrant place to live. North Forty News is committed to keeping you informed about the people, events, and experiences that bring our communities together.