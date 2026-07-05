19 Cities, One Market: A Mid-2026 Guide to Buying and Selling a Home in Northern Colorado

By Adam Schwartz | Schwartz and Associates at Coldwell Banker Realty

Northern Colorado is not one housing market. It’s nineteen.

Community Message

From the bike trails of Fort Collins to the new construction communities of Timnath, from the lakefront properties of Windsor to the affordable starter homes of Greeley — each city in this region follows its own rhythm. And for anyone trying to buy or sell a home right now, understanding which of those nineteen markets you’re actually in is the difference between a smart move and a frustrating one.

The big picture

As we cross the midpoint of 2026, Northern Colorado’s housing market is entering a phase that real estate professionals call “normalization.” After the pandemic-era frenzy — when homes sold in hours and prices jumped double digits year-over-year — and the subsequent correction driven by rising interest rates, the region has settled into something more sustainable.

Statewide, Colorado pending home sales rose 3.8% year-over-year in May 2026, while closed sales increased 1.5%. The statewide median price held steady at $548,000. Locally, each city is telling its own story.

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A tale of four cities (and fifteen more)

Fort Collins ($612,000 median) — The region’s largest city is seeing stabilization after a soft spring. Days on market have stretched to 38 days for single-family homes, up from 32 a year ago. But homes under $600,000 that are priced right and presented well still attract offers within two weeks. The condo market, which took an 8.6% dip in April, has recovered to a $388,000 median.

Loveland ($507,000 median, up 3.4% YoY) — Loveland is the outperformer in 2026, with the strongest year-over-year price growth and a 12% increase in inventory. The $400,000–$550,000 range is the most active, with homes going under contract in 18–25 days. First-time buyers using CHFA assistance find Loveland particularly attractive, as the median sits comfortably within program limits.

Windsor ($585,000 median) — Windsor remains the premium play in Northern Colorado. The gap between listing prices (median $640,000) and sale prices reflects seller expectations that are still adjusting. Buyers have more leverage here than they did a year ago, particularly on homes above the median price point.

Greeley ($430,000 median) — The affordability anchor. Weld County closed sales rose 4.2% year-over-year. Greeley’s combination of new construction, downtown investment, and job growth is attracting buyers priced out of Larimer County. The most active range is $350,000–$475,000.

The next tier — Timnath, Severance, and Johnstown- is seeing the most new construction activity. Wellington and Mead are attracting buyers who want land without paying Windsor prices. Berthoud, Firestone, and Frederick offer Boulder County proximity at Weld County prices. Each market has its own supply dynamics, school district considerations, and price trajectory.

What buyers need to know

Across all nineteen cities, the mid-2026 market offers more options than any summer since 2022. Inventory is up. Sellers are offering concessions. And buyers have the time to make thoughtful decisions.

The most important change from last year: pre-approved buyers are being taken more seriously by sellers. With multiple offers no longer guaranteed, sellers are paying close attention to financing strength, and buyers who arrive with a pre-approval letter and a clear understanding of their budget have a significant advantage.

For first-time buyers, the landscape is particularly favorable. CHFA’s SmartStep Plus program offers grants of up to $25,000 or 3% of the first mortgage amount — with no repayment required. Combined with FHA (3.5% down), VA (0% down), or USDA (0% down) loans, these programs make homeownership accessible across the region. The key is working with a lender and agent who understand how to layer these programs effectively.

What sellers need to know

The days of “list it and wait” are over in every price range and every city. The common thread across all nineteen markets is that pricing accuracy and home condition are now the primary drivers of outcomes. Homes that are priced within 2–3% of recent comparable sales and presented at their best are selling. Homes that miss the mark — on either price or presentation — are sitting.

The most effective strategy for sellers in 2026: invest in curb appeal, price competitively from day one, and be prepared to offer meaningful concessions on terms — rate buydowns, closing cost assistance, and move-in date flexibility are all negotiating tools that can make the difference between a quick sale and a 60-day stint on the market.

The bottom line

Northern Colorado’s housing market is more accessible and more rational than it has been in years. The frenzy is gone. In its place is something better: a market where data, preparation, and good advice actually matter. Whether you’re buying your first home in Greeley, trading up in Loveland, or downsizing in Fort Collins, the key is understanding which of the nineteen markets you’re in — and approaching it on its own terms.

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Adam Schwartz and his wife, Mandi, lead Schwartz and Associates at Coldwell Banker Realty, representing buyers and sellers across all 19 Northern Colorado communities their team covers. They publish monthly market data tracking home prices, inventory, and trends. View the complete July 2026 market report at saahomes.com/market-update.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton North Forty News is committed to providing a forum for informed local perspectives on issues affecting Northern Colorado. Community guest columns help inform public conversation while reflecting the viewpoints of their authors. Become a North Forty News member.

The opinions expressed in this guest commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of North Forty News, its publisher, or its editorial staff.