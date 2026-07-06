Human Bean Hosts Guest Barista Day Supporting Lutheran Family Services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado coffee chain will donate a portion of Greeley sales to help families and youth through local nonprofit partnership

Northern Colorado residents can enjoy their favorite coffee while supporting a local nonprofit later this month during a special fundraising event at The Human Bean in west Greeley.

Community Message

On Tuesday, July 28, The Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate 10% of all sales from its 6505 W. 29th St. (Saint Michaels) location in Greeley to Lutheran Family Services, helping support programs that serve immigrant and refugee youth, families, and disaster recovery efforts.

The fundraiser will also feature a Guest Barista Day from 9 to 11 a.m., when representatives from Lutheran Family Services will be on-site to meet customers, share information about the organization’s work, and accept additional cash donations.

Lutheran Family Services provides a wide range of human services across the region, including foster care for immigrant and refugee youth, family education and support programs, disaster response, and other community services. More information is available at https://lfsrm.org.

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Community members are encouraged to stop by for a drink while helping support services that strengthen Northern Colorado families.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004 and now operates 11 drive-thru locations throughout Fort Collins, Greeley, Windsor, Loveland, Evans, LaSalle, and Wellington. More information about its community involvement is available at https://humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Stories like this highlight the partnerships that strengthen Northern Colorado communities. Your support allows North Forty News to continue covering local nonprofits, businesses, and the people making a difference every day.



Become a North Forty News member. Stories like this highlight the partnerships that strengthen Northern Colorado communities. Your support allows North Forty News to continue covering local nonprofits, businesses, and the people making a difference every day.

Source: Human Bean Northern Colorado