Today’s Weather: 6/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see lots of sunshine. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|58
|87
|53
|Berthoud
|2
|58
|88
|54
|Fort Collins
|3
|55
|88
|55
|Greeley
|5
|57
|88
|53
|Laporte
|2
|60
|86
|54
|Livermore
|30
|56
|82
|49
|Loveland
|5
|57
|88
|55
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|48
|69
|43
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|57
|86
|54
|Wellington
|0
|58
|86
|52
|Windsor
|2
|58
|88
|53
|*As of June 15, 2022 7:05am
