Today’s Weather: 6/15/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see lots of sunshine. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 58 87 53
Berthoud 2 58 88 54
Fort Collins 3 55 88 55
Greeley 5 57 88 53
Laporte 2 60 86 54
Livermore 30 56 82 49
Loveland 5 57 88 55
Red Feather Lakes 15 48 69 43
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 57 86 54
Wellington 0 58 86 52
Windsor 2 58 88 53
*As of June 15, 2022 7:05am

