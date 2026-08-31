Salute to Mountains & Plains Celebrates Livermore Heritage

Sept. 12 gathering honors milestone anniversaries across northern Larimer County

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LIVERMORE, Colo. — Northern Larimer County’s history and rural traditions will take center stage Saturday, Sept. 12, during Salute to Mountains & Plains, an all-day community celebration at Livermore Community Hall.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2044 W. County Road 74E in Livermore, bringing together local history, heritage demonstrations, speakers, music, games and activities for the whole family.

This year’s celebration comes as the community recognizes a remarkable collection of anniversaries stretching from the nation’s founding to some of northern Larimer County’s longest-standing institutions. The United States marks 250 years in 2026, while Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood.

Closer to home, Larimer County marks 165 years, while the historic Virginia Dale Stage Station reaches 163 years. The Forks Mercantile & Saloon celebrates 152 years, the Livermore Woman’s Club marks 130 years, and Livermore Community Hall celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Together, the milestones give this year’s Salute to Mountains & Plains an especially strong connection to the generations of residents, businesses and community organizations that have shaped the region.

The stage schedule begins at 11:30 a.m. with Carl Judson discussing Halligan Dam. CSU archaeologist and professor Jason LaBelle follows at 12:30 p.m., and Craig Livernash will share the history of early Livermore beginning at 1:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Vic Anderson performs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by square dancing with the Ponderosa Promenaders from 4 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the day, visitors can explore traditional demonstrations including butter and ice cream churning, hand quilting and spinning. Other indoor attractions include a historic slide show, bake sale, silent auction, quilt drawing and Virginia Dale raffle.

Outside, activities include horseshoes, cornhole and donkey rides. A sack race starts at 12:30 p.m., Cow Pattie Bingo is scheduled for 2 p.m., and an all-ages stick horse barrel race begins at 3:30 p.m. A car meetup runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Bad Billy Goat Roping registration begins at 4 p.m. with competition starting at 5 p.m.

Food trucks will also be on site.

Salute to Mountains & Plains offers visitors a chance to celebrate not only the history preserved in buildings and landmarks, but also the traditions and community connections that continue to define Livermore and northern Larimer County.

Event Details: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 • 11 a.m.–7 p.m. • Livermore Community Hall, 2044 W. County Road 74E, Livermore.

Source: Salute to Mountains & Plains / Livermore Community Hall