Neenan Archistruction Marks 60 Years in Fort Collins

Colorado design-build firm reflects on six decades of growth, innovation and community projects

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Neenan Archistruction is celebrating its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of growth from a prefabricated metal building franchise into an integrated design-build firm with projects across Colorado and the country.

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Founded in 1966, the Fort Collins-based company underwent a major transformation after David Neenan acquired the business in 1973. Experiences with traditional project delivery led the company to embrace a model in which architecture and construction operate as one team responsible for a project from planning through completion.

The company eventually trademarked the term “archistruction” for its approach, which integrates planning, development, architecture, construction and ongoing building support.

“Throughout our history, our mission has extended beyond the buildings we create to the communities, clients and employees we serve,” CEO David Shigekane said. “We strive for every project to create lasting value for our clients and meaningful work for our people.”

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Over six decades, Neenan has worked on commercial, educational, healthcare and community facilities. Its Northern Colorado portfolio includes projects associated with New Belgium Brewing and the Powerhouse Energy Campus in Fort Collins.

The company said its integrated approach is intended to bring designers, builders and clients together earlier in the development process, allowing decisions about budgets, project goals and construction to be coordinated by one team.

Neenan President Bill Pigg said technological changes are creating new opportunities for the industry, but relationships remain central to the company’s approach.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built over the past 60 years, but even more excited about what comes next,” Pigg said. “As technology continues to transform our industry, we’ll keep investing in innovation while staying true to the values that have always defined Neenan.”

For Pigg, the anniversary also carries a family connection. His father was the company’s first employee.

“It’s very special to be part of the company at this point in its history,” Pigg said. “I grew up here, and seeing how much it’s grown while staying true to its purpose has been incredible.”

Today, Neenan Archistruction employs approximately 75 people and works with clients nationwide, with projects spanning healthcare, education, financial services and other commercial and community uses.

Source: Neenan Archistruction. More information is available through Neenan Archistruction.

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