Sassy Summer Cantaloupe Salsa: August Colorado Proud Recipe of the Month  

Rocky Ford cantaloupes are to Colorado as the color blue is to the sky. Not sure what we mean? Spend a little time in Colorado and you’ll quickly find out that Rocky Ford cantaloupes are one of *the* go to summer treats! Let us give you a brief history of a long time favorite and of course we will also provide a fun recipe to wow your friends and family.

According to Smith Farms’ Rocky Ford Melons website, the history of the Rocky Ford cantaloupe began in the 1870s, when George Washington Swink settled in Rocky Ford Crossing, Colorado, and began growing melons along the Arkansas River. Swink’s first fruits were watermelons, then muskmelons, and eventually, the Netted Gem cantaloupe, which he introduced in 1886. Swink’s melons became popular, and by the 1890s, cantaloupes from Rocky Ford were being served in New York City restaurants.

Rocky Ford cantaloupes are known for their flavor and are considered superior to melons from outside the state. Colorado farmers consistently grow melons that are up to 3% sweeter than California cantaloupes, according to anyone with taste buds (gotcha there, California!).

In this recipe contributed by Colorado resident Amy Buchsbaum, cantaloupe adds just the right amount of sweetness to summer salsa. Combine it with local ingredients like honey from your nearest apiary and garden fresh mint for a pop of color, taste, and delight at your next warm weather gathering.

Summer is the perfect time of year to make as many parts of your meals as local as possible. May we suggest finding a local farmers’ market near you and getting to know your farmers and ranchers by using our Farm Fresh Directory? This publication is available in English and Spanish. Or head over to Colorado Proud to find local producers near you.

Sassy Summer Cantaloupe Salsa

Shared by Amy Buchsbaum

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Chill time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

½ ripe cantaloupe, diced into ½” squares

½ ripe honeydew melon, diced into ½” squares

1 lime, juiced or ¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoon honey*

1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients thoroughly. Cover tightly and chill for at least one hour before serving. Mix well and serve chilled. Serve with your favorite local chips, tortillas, crackers, or add to the top of an al fresco dinner.

*Additional honey may be added to replace the natural sweetness that may be lacking in early-season or unripe melon.

Try this dish with a glass of Dragon Meadery Red Apple Cyser, a honey wine that pairs well with summer salads. Or if you’re in the mood for something non-alcoholic, try MOR Kombucha, in the Boulder area, handcrafted with bold flavor.

Visit ColoradoProud.com for more recipes.