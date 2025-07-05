School of Rock to Kick Off Free Summer Concert Series at Front Range Village

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Live music returns to southeast Fort Collins with community concerts every Thursday evening through August 21

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The “Sounds of Summer” are back in Fort Collins as Front Range Village kicks off its popular outdoor concert series with a live performance by School of Rock Fort Collins on Thursday, July 10. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn across from Mary’s Mountain Cookies at 2720 Council Tree Avenue.

This concert marks the first of six Thursday night shows scheduled through August 21, featuring performances by local musicians and bands. The series is designed to bring the community together in a fun, relaxed atmosphere while supporting Fort Collins’ vibrant music scene.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of live entertainment in the heart of southeast Fort Collins. No tickets or registration are required.

For event details and full concert lineup, visit frontrangevillage.shopkimco.com/events.

Source: Front Range Village via Kimco Realty