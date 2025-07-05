Colorado’s Fourth of July Grill-Off Ends in a Tie

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Target data and new corporate details show Rockies residents splitting between hot dogs and burgers, with plenty of deals ahead

Independence Day cookouts are a staple across Northern Colorado — and this year, grillmasters are torn. Target data reveals that Colorado is one of only three states where hot dog and hamburger sales are tied, bucking the national trend in which 75% of states favor hot dogs.

Local Impact with National Context

A recent Target analysis found that hot dogs top grill priorities in 75% of U.S. states—but not here in Colorado, where equally strong sales of hot dogs and hamburgers signal an even split among buyers. For Northern Colorado families stocking up on Independence Day essentials, that means plenty of both.

Target is reinforcing its commitment to the community by ensuring its stores are well-stocked, not just with grilling classics, but also with festive goods like seasonal apparel, outdoor decor, pool toys, and more.

Deals, Convenience, Community

As part of its larger summer promotions, Target Circle Week kicks off from July 6 to 12, offering up to 50% off home, outdoor, grocery, and kitchen items—perfect timing for last-minute BBQ planners. Additionally, the retailer continues its tradition of supporting military families with a 10% discount on two purchases through July 6.

For Northern Coloradoans, these offerings mean a one-stop, affordable experience: grab your grilling favorites, festive decorations, and even last-minute desserts or drinks—all backed by same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup, and Shipt delivery.

Why It Matters to Northern Colorado

Data and information sourced from Target via corporate press release