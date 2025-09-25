Shake Shack to Open First Northern Colorado Location at Foothills Mall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Popular burger chain expands into Fort Collins in March 2026

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Northern Colorado burger lovers won’t have to make the drive to Boulder anymore. Shake Shack has announced it will open its first Northern Colorado location at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, with a target opening date of March 2026.

The new Shack will take over a 3,800-square-foot space in the former Sears building at 3400 South College Avenue. Until now, the closest Shake Shack was more than an hour away, making this announcement a major milestone for local fans of the fast-growing chain.

Shake Shack, famous for its ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes, has grown into a global sensation while maintaining a neighborhood-style appeal. The menu features Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, vegetarian-friendly options like the Shroom Burger, and its namesake milkshakes that have become cult favorites.

Construction at Foothills Mall is expected to begin this November, with more details about the grand opening to come as the date approaches.

Stay tuned to northfortynews.com for updates on the opening date and coverage of Shake Shack’s arrival in Fort Collins.

Information provided via Shake Shack.