Fort Collins Resident Raises Concerns About Political Harassment

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

North Forty News received the following letter from a reader describing a recent experience in Fort Collins. We have chosen to publish it in full to create awareness and encourage community discussion.

North Forty News does not take sides in political issues and does not endorse political candidates or causes, locally or nationally. We publish letters like this solely to highlight community perspectives and to foster respectful conversation about issues that affect Northern Colorado.

Letter to the Editor

On September 18, 2025, at around 9:30 p.m., I went into the Raising Cane’s in Fort Collins with a small group of friends after attending a vigil. As soon as we walked in, several employees began yelling, cursing at us, and mocking us for what we were wearing—American flag shirts and MAGA hats. They shouted phrases such as “F*** Charlie Kirk,” “Execute,” and “Free Palestine,” and made rude gestures. The hostility was so intense that I felt unsafe even ordering food, worried about what might happen if we stayed. We decided to leave quietly without confrontation.

This was not only shocking and humiliating, but it also raises a more profound concern: in our community, people should feel safe patronizing a business regardless of their political or religious beliefs. No one should fear harassment or discrimination when walking into a public restaurant. The experience left me shaken, and it has caused many in our circle to question whether our voices and values are respected in the very community we call home.

I believe this story is significant because it extends beyond a single incident—it reflects a broader issue of division and intolerance that affects us all. Our city deserves to have this conversation, and I believe it’s essential for the public to be informed about what happened.

– A Concerned Neighbor

Editor’s note: This letter has been lightly edited for clarity. The author’s name has been withheld by request. All revisions to the letter were approved by the person submitting it. To participate in the discussion, go to the post on any of our social media pages or Nextdoor.com.