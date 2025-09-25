Loveland Man Arrested After String of Burglaries in Berthoud’s Prairiestar Neighborhood

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies recover more than $13,000 in stolen property; community urged to report additional thefts

BERTHOUD, Colo. – A Loveland man has been arrested following a string of burglaries in Berthoud’s Prairiestar Subdivision, where deputies say garages were targeted over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 21, Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to steal from a resident’s garage. Although the suspect fled, multiple calls the following morning revealed that other homes in the same neighborhood had been hit.

Investigators tracked down a suspect vehicle, eventually stopping the driver and locating a significant amount of stolen property. A subsequent search of the storage unit, home, and vehicle uncovered more than $13,700 worth of stolen items.

Roger Rickard

The suspect, identified as Roger Rickard, 37, of Loveland, was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, theft, and possession of burglary tools. Rickard, who was already on parole for a prior burglary case, was issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with a co-signer.

“Thanks to thorough police work and a meticulous investigation, our deputies have recovered most of the stolen property and returned it to its rightful owners. This individual will be held accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Justin Williamson of the Berthoud squad.

Deputies believe additional thefts may have occurred in the area and are asking residents of the Prairiestar Subdivision who believe they may be victims to contact Deputy Zack Anderson at (970) 498-5597.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that all charges are merely accusations, and Rickard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office