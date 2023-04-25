Shumei’s 21st Anniversary in Crestone – Join as One to Heal the World

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On Saturday and Sunday, May 20th and 21st, 2023, Shumei International Institute will celebrate its 21st anniversary in Crestone.

The spiritual fellowship known as Shumei grew out of the teachings and philosophy of Mokichi Okada (1882-1955). In the 1930s, Okada, known as Meishusama within Shumei, began exploring a method of farming called Natural Agriculture (NA). NA utilizes only the natural elements of the land, pure water, and mindfulness of the farmer in its practice. During that time, Meishusama also developed Jyorei, a non-touch spiritual healing. Meishusama believed that divine light moves through all of us. Shumei members are trained as Jyorei practitioners to channel that divine light. Jyorei is always offered free of charge.

Shumei’s founder also believed in the importance of art in daily life, teaching that art can heal and that spending time with beautiful things lightens your spirit and creates peace within the world.

The Crestone-based center is one of the three sacred sites in the Shumei tradition and represents the earth element.

Please note all events start promptly at times listed. Plan to arrive early to park, walk to event locations, and for best seating. Should you require support getting up the mountain, they have a shuttle available at 10 am on Sunday at the Shumei Office.

A complete schedule can be found at www.shumeicrestone.org.