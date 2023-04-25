Windsor vs RHMS – Girls Soccer

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, Rocky Mountain hosted Windsor Girls Soccer.

The match was tightly contested, with both teams coming close several times. The closest the match came to being decided was late in the second half when Windsor was awarded a penalty. Kaitlyn Bhalla of Rocky Mountain guessed right and was able to punch the ball away for a corner.

The match would go into overtime, where Addison Osilka for Rocky Mountain could find the back of the net. Jace Holley assisted that goal.