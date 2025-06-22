Sounds of Summer Concert Series Returns to Fort Collins’ Front Range Village

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Thursday Evening Performances Feature Local Talent Starting July 10

FORT COLLINS, CO – Front Range Village is bringing back its popular Sounds of Summer concert series, offering Northern Colorado residents a chance to enjoy free live music on Thursday evenings from July 10 through August 21. The series will feature six evenings of performances by local musicians and bands, showcasing a range of styles from bluesy rock to Latin hits, acoustic sets, and classic covers.

All performances will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lawn across from Mary’s Mountain Cookies at Front Range Village, located at 2720 Council Tree Avenue in Fort Collins. These family-friendly events are open to the public and require no registration.

2025 Concert Lineup:

July 10 – School of Rock (Local Youth Talent)

– School of Rock (Local Youth Talent) July 17 – GiinEric (Acoustic)

– GiinEric (Acoustic) July 24 – The Honey Roses (Hits from the ’80s–’10s)

– The Honey Roses (Hits from the ’80s–’10s) August 7 – NOCO Latin All Stars (Latin Dance Hits)

– NOCO Latin All Stars (Latin Dance Hits) August 14 – The Cat Calls Band (Bluesy Colorado Rock)

– The Cat Calls Band (Bluesy Colorado Rock) August 21 – Ten Cent Prophet (Classic Rock & Dance Tunes)

Note: There will be no performance on July 31.

The Sounds of Summer series is part of Front Range Village’s continued effort to offer accessible, community-centered programming. With more than 90 tenants—ranging from retail and dining to fitness and entertainment—the center remains a staple destination in Fort Collins.

To learn more, visit frontrangevillage.shopkimco.com/events.

Source: Front Range Village / Kimco Realty