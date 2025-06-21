A Land Reborn, and the Power of Local Connection

By Blaine Howerton | Publisher, North Forty News

Over the past week, I had the chance to spend some quiet time at my property in Bellvue. Each year, I find myself in awe of the life that pulses through every corner of the land, once scarred by the High Park Fire. What was once ash and silence now hums with vitality. Hummingbirds dart and sing, eagles soar overhead, and bears—curious and calm—watch from a distance.

This land is special to me. I’ve written about it in these pages before, and I’ll likely write about it again. It’s more than a place; it’s a reminder. What makes it even more meaningful is how I came to know this land: through a simple classified ad in this very publication, just eight years ago. North Forty News connected me to this place, and in turn, to a deeper appreciation for the resilience of nature and the bonds formed through local storytelling.

It’s a testament to the kind of connections local media can make—not just between people, but between people and place. Even a single photo of a wildflower, a mountainside, or a nesting eagle can stir something inside us. It reminds us that our forests, our trees, and our mountains aren’t just scenic backdrops—they’re sacred spaces of serenity that deserve our respect and protection.

So as summer rolls in, I encourage you to seek out these moments. Take a walk, snap a picture, share a story. And if one of those moments leads you to a place that changes your life, maybe—just maybe—it started here.

—Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News