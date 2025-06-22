Fort Collins Among Top Colorado Cities for Hitchhiker-Friendly Drivers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New survey ranks five Colorado cities for driver generosity, with Fort Collins standing out for community kindness on the road.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A recent nationwide survey by CashforCars.com offers a nostalgic glimpse into roadside generosity, and Fort Collins is near the top for Colorado. Ranked #52 out of 200 cities, Fort Collins joins Lakewood, Aurora, Thornton, and Arvada as some of the most hitchhiker-friendly places in the state.

The survey, which polled more than 3,000 drivers, asked where people are most likely to pick up a stranger needing a ride. While the era of thumb-out hitchhiking may be waning, the results suggest that community spirit and trust still linger in parts of Colorado.

In Fort Collins, the college-town charm and laid-back attitude make it a place where drivers may still see hitchhikers not as a threat, but as fellow travelers. “We’ve all been on the road before, one way or another,” the report notes.

Colorado’s Most Generous Cities for Hitchhikers

#27 Lakewood – A tight-knit suburb with mountain views and a helpful vibe.

– A tight-knit suburb with mountain views and a helpful vibe. #52 Fort Collins – Welcoming, bike-friendly, and open to conversation.

– Welcoming, bike-friendly, and open to conversation. #64 Aurora – Big-city size with a small-town heart.

– Big-city size with a small-town heart. #71 Thornton – Everyday kindness and a “Need a ride?” mindset.

– Everyday kindness and a “Need a ride?” mindset. #170 Arvada – Historic charm and modern hospitality.

The report also revealed that 35% of respondents are more likely to stop for a hitchhiker in bad weather, while 22% would do so if the person were in a remote or unsafe area. Despite safety concerns, 16% said they’d pick someone up to help a stranger in need.

While hitchhiking today is less common due to safety fears and ride-sharing alternatives, the survey underscores that kindness on the road hasn’t completely vanished.

Want to see how your city ranks? View the full infographic and results at CashforCars.com.