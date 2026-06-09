StreatBeats Bring Eclectic Street Music to Longmont

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins trio blends Cajun influences, folk traditions, and adventurous live performance at free Bricks on Main concert

Music lovers looking for something a little different can head to downtown Longmont on Thursday, June 11, when StreatBeats takes the stage at Bricks on Main for a free evening performance.

Community Message

The Fort Collins-based trio has built a reputation for delivering what they call “Vaguely Cajun, Hobo Infused Street Music,” a sound that combines roots music traditions with an eclectic mix of influences and a healthy dose of spontaneity. Their performances often draw listeners into an interactive experience that feels equally at home on a street corner, festival stage, or community gathering space.

Scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., the concert offers residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy live local music in the heart of Longmont. The free event continues Northern Colorado’s tradition of showcasing regional artists and creating accessible entertainment opportunities for families, friends, and music fans of all ages.

Known for their adventurous approach to performance, StreatBeats brings together elements of folk, Americana, Cajun-inspired rhythms, and storytelling. Their unique style has made them a favorite among audiences looking for music that goes beyond conventional genres.

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As summer event calendars fill across Northern Colorado, performances like this help strengthen connections between local artists and the communities they serve while giving audiences a chance to discover new sounds close to home.

Event Details

What: StreatBeats Live Performance

When: Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bricks on Main, 471 Main St., Longmont

Cost: Free

Add This Event to Your Calendar

Looking for more concerts, festivals, and community events across Northern Colorado? Visit the North Forty News Events Calendar to discover what’s happening throughout the region.

https://northfortynews.com/calendar

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Summer evenings are one of the best times to explore Northern Colorado. Between concerts, festivals, community gatherings, and local news, there’s always something happening nearby. The Daily Update helps you stay connected with the stories, events, and conversations shaping our communities each day.



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https://northfortynews.com/trial Summer evenings are one of the best times to explore Northern Colorado. Between concerts, festivals, community gatherings, and local news, there’s always something happening nearby. The Daily Update helps you stay connected with the stories, events, and conversations shaping our communities each day.Start your free Daily Update trial here:

Source: Event information provided by organizers.