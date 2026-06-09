Greeley Woman Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of 3-Year-Old

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community tips, K9 search efforts help police locate 3-year-old within hours

A 3-year-old girl reported missing Monday evening in Greeley was safely located less than two hours later, leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman on kidnapping and child abuse charges.

Community Message

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded to Bears Village Apartments on 18th Street at approximately 6:20 p.m. on June 8 after the child’s mother reported her daughter missing. The girl was last seen around 4:30 p.m. playing at a nearby playground.

Residents provided video footage to investigators showing what the child was wearing before her disappearance, helping officers quickly establish a timeline.

Police launched an extensive search effort that included door-to-door checks throughout the apartment complex, a Reverse 911 alert covering a five-mile radius, drone support from the Real Time Information Center, public notifications through social media, deployment of search-and-rescue K9 Onyx, and assistance from the University of Northern Colorado Police Department.

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At approximately 7:15 p.m., a citizen reported seeing the child walking in an alley near Cranford Place with an adult woman. K9 Onyx responded to the area and alerted to the child’s scent. Additional sightings from community members helped officers narrow the search area.

The child and the woman were located in the 1400 block of 15th Street at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Mariah Martinez. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

The child was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation and was later reunited with her family.

Greeley Police credited alert residents, community members, and local media partners for helping spread information that contributed to the child’s safe recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who had contact with the individuals involved, possesses surveillance footage, or has additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Collin Losasso at [email protected] or Detective Brett Stone at [email protected].

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Stories like this remind me how quickly a community can come together when it matters most. In this case, neighbors, law enforcement, and local media all played a role in helping bring a missing child home safely. Every morning, the Daily Update helps Northern Colorado residents stay informed about public safety, local government, community events, and the stories shaping our region.



Start your free trial today: Stories like this remind me how quickly a community can come together when it matters most. In this case, neighbors, law enforcement, and local media all played a role in helping bring a missing child home safely. Every morning, the Daily Update helps Northern Colorado residents stay informed about public safety, local government, community events, and the stories shaping our region.Start your free trial today: https://northfortynews.com/trial

Source: Greeley Police Department