Windsor Bike Everywhere Day Returns June 24

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free family event features bike rodeo, BMX activities, helmets, ice cream, and community fun

WINDSOR, Colo. – Families, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to celebrate active transportation and community connection when the Town of Windsor hosts its annual Bike Everywhere Day on June 24 at Eastman Park.

Community Message

The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive, and offers activities designed for riders of all ages and skill levels.

One of the event highlights is the Bike Rodeo course, hosted by the Windsor Police Department and the Windsor Optimist Club. Participants can test their cycling skills through slow races and a track stand competition, where riders attempt to balance their bikes without moving. A bike decoration station will also be available for children and families.

Additional activities include a BMX area at the skatepark hosted by the Clearview Library District and a storytime ride around the pond, combining literacy and outdoor recreation in a unique community setting.

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Attendees can receive free helmets and event T-shirts while supplies last. The first 100 riders to arrive by bike will also receive complimentary ice cream.

Community events like Bike Everywhere Day encourage healthy lifestyles, promote bicycle safety, and showcase Windsor’s commitment to outdoor recreation and family-friendly activities.

For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/BikeEverywhere2026.

From Blaine, Publisher of North Forty News:



Summer is one of the best times to explore Northern Colorado by bike, whether you’re commuting, riding local trails, or heading to community events like this one. We cover dozens of family-friendly events, outdoor activities, and local happenings throughout the year, helping readers stay connected to what’s happening across the region.



Start your free Daily Update trial here. Summer is one of the best times to explore Northern Colorado by bike, whether you’re commuting, riding local trails, or heading to community events like this one. We cover dozens of family-friendly events, outdoor activities, and local happenings throughout the year, helping readers stay connected to what’s happening across the region.

Source: Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture.