Swan Lake (Reimagined) at The Lincoln Center

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A bold new vision of a timeless ballet

A striking reimagining of Swan Lake arrives in Fort Collins on Friday, January 30, inviting audiences to experience the iconic ballet through a contemporary lens while honoring the emotional power of Tchaikovsky’s original score.

Presented at The Lincoln Center, Swan Lake (Reimagined) features all-new choreography, dramatic re-staging, and imaginative storytelling that refreshes the classic tale of love, betrayal, and transformation. The production blends evocative lighting, multimedia projections, and avant-garde costuming to create a visually immersive experience that speaks to modern audiences.

At its heart, the ballet’s timeless elements remain intact—the romance of Odette and Prince Siegfried and the enduring struggle between light and darkness—while the updated interpretation emphasizes themes of resilience and self-discovery. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday, with additional showtimes scheduled for Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1. Tickets are listed at $234.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.