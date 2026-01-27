Allenspark Home Destroyed in Structure Fire Along Highway 7

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High winds and limited water access challenged crews; residents and pets escaped safely

A residential structure fire destroyed a home in Allenspark late Monday morning, underscoring ongoing wildfire and fire-response challenges in Northern Colorado’s mountain communities.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on January 26 at a residence in the 10,400 block of State Highway 7. The Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a fire under the home’s porch and smoke filling the interior. All family members and pets evacuated safely before conditions worsened.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the home was already fully engulfed. High winds in the area accelerated the fire’s spread, and the residence was declared a total loss. A detached garage on the property was not affected, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews faced additional challenges due to limited water availability in the area. Five fire tenders were used to shuttle water to the scene to support suppression efforts. Spot fires were detected around the perimeter, but responding crews quickly contained and extinguished them.

Multiple agencies from across the region assisted with the response, reflecting the coordinated mutual-aid efforts common in Northern Colorado’s rural and mountain areas. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Attribution: Information provided by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Case number 26-00347.