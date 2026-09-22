Taste of Fort Collins Takes Over Washington Park

Two-Day Festival Features Modest Mouse, Lil Jon, Food And Family Activities

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — One of Fort Collins’ signature community festivals returns with a new spot on the calendar when Taste of Fort Collins fills Washington Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26–27.

The two-day festival combines live music, food, local businesses, artisan vendors and family activities, with nationally known performers anchoring each evening. The festival moved from its traditional early-summer dates to late September for 2026.

Modest Mouse headlines Saturday, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. On Sunday, Lil Jon closes out the weekend with a performance scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Sept. 27.

The festival runs noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park, 301 Maple St. Single-day admission includes access to the concert as well as food and business vendors, with re-entry permitted during the day. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Weekend passes have already sold out, while single-day passes remain listed by organizers.

Beyond the headliners, Taste of Fort Collins is designed as an all-day community celebration, giving visitors a chance to explore food, entertainment, local businesses and artisan offerings before the evening concerts.

Event Details

What: Taste of Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, noon–9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 27, noon–8 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 301 Maple St., Fort Collins

Saturday Headliner: Modest Mouse, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Headliner: Lil Jon, 6:45 p.m.

Admission: Ticketed; children under 12 are free

Learn more and check current ticket availability at the Taste of Fort Collins website.